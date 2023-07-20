Wiregrass Gives Back
New traffic pattern coming to intersection near Rehobeth High School

New traffic pattern to start Wednesday July 26.
New traffic pattern to start Wednesday July 26.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Wednesday July 26, Houston County will be changing the traffic pattern at the intersection of Malvern Road and South Park Ave.

According to Commissioner Rickey M. Herring, the current intersection will become a 4-way stop due to the construction of the new entrance road to Rehobeth High and Jr. High School.

Large advanced warning message boards will be set up for several days following the installation of the new stop signs.

Drivers are advised to use caution when travelling through the area.

