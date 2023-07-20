Wiregrass Gives Back
Missing 79-year-old Montevallo woman last seen in Decatur has been found

Mary Hinston
Mary Hinston(MPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The missing and endangered person alert has been canceled for 79-year-old Mary Hinston.

Montevallo Police Officers are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

Police say Mary Hinston is living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on July 19 in Decatur.

If you know where Hinston is you’re asked to call the Montevallo Police Department at (205) 665-1264.

