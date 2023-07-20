Main Street Enterprise open new community space as part of beautification project

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Main Street Enterprise has opened a community space called The Nook in downtown Enterprise.

The new business incubator was just step one of the project which is aimed towards making the space more community and event friendly.

The project was taken on by Main Street Enterprise however, volunteers contributed paint, funds, and time to make the space what it is. Although it is not complete, volunteers have been able to have some input as to how they would like the space to look. More tables and chairs will be added to The Nook but the newest addition is a small stage for live performances.

As for the business incubator, the space is currently occupied by Circle City Balloon Co. but applications are still open. The Nook will be available to businesses interested in trying out a storefront without the major financial commitment.

The first event at The Nook will happen this weekend, July 21st and 22nd for the Enterprise back-to-school bash.

