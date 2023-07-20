Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Main Street Enterprise open new community space as part of beautification project

The recent opening of the business incubator is part of a bigger project for Main Street Enterprise.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Main Street Enterprise has opened a community space called The Nook in downtown Enterprise.

The new business incubator was just step one of the project which is aimed towards making the space more community and event friendly.

The project was taken on by Main Street Enterprise however, volunteers contributed paint, funds, and time to make the space what it is. Although it is not complete, volunteers have been able to have some input as to how they would like the space to look. More tables and chairs will be added to The Nook but the newest addition is a small stage for live performances.

As for the business incubator, the space is currently occupied by Circle City Balloon Co. but applications are still open. The Nook will be available to businesses interested in trying out a storefront without the major financial commitment.

The first event at The Nook will happen this weekend, July 21st and 22nd for the Enterprise back-to-school bash.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field

Latest News

The recent opening of the business incubator is part of a bigger project for Main Street...
Main Street Enterprise beautification project
The Dothan-Houston County Library System will no longer have to depend on fundraising for a new...
USDA loan jumpstarts new Ashford Library project
Middle and high schoolers are encouraged to attend to speak with college recruiters from 8...
Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center to host College, Career and Health Fair
Several school districts across the Wiregrass created free meal programs to provide healthy...
Free summer meal programs ending soon