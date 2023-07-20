Wiregrass Gives Back
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax

On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax by half. Members of Alabama Arise stood by the governor as she signed it.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grocery trips in Alabama will soon be cheaper.

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the recently passed House bill that cuts the state’s grocery sales tax. The new law will gradually cut the current 4% tax by half. It will drop to 3% starting in September. Then, provided there is enough in the state’s education trust fund to offset the costs, drop to 2% by Sept. 1, 2024.

This final step follows decades of failed attempts to eliminate the grocery tax.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. It won final passage in early June.

Ivey was flanked by members of Alabama Arise at Thursday’s bill signing. The advocacy group has been pushing the tax cut for years.

Before this bill, Alabama was one of only three states that taxes groceries at the same rate as other purchases.

