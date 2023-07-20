Wiregrass Gives Back
Geneva County Schools’ dress code policy raises concerns

The new dress code guidelines are raising concerns for some parents, leaving many with questions.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Schools raised plenty of concerns for parents whose kids attend those schools after a Facebook post early last week about the system’s dress code policy.

Becky Birdsong, the superintendent of Geneva County Schools, commented on the policy, saying it had little-to-no tweaks made from previous years.

“We don’t have a lot of strict guidelines of what they can and can not wear, we just want them to follow that and still have the opportunity to wear what they want to wear,” Birdsong expressed about the student dress code.

News4 spoke with a concerned parent, who told us she finds it difficult to find these clothing items for her teenage daughter who attends Samson High School.

“Kids are outside a lot between classes and at breaks and doing sports activities. It’s hot, it’s hard for them to stay dressed appropriately,” Shay Hicks, the concerned parent, mentioned.

Hicks suggested that there should be more collaborative efforts within the area with local businesses to help with more options for students’ dressing ability.

“Smaller businesses usually only cover trendy things, and those trendy things for teenage girls right now are not within dress code,” Hicks reiterated about clothing.

Birdsong wants the best for her students, and wants to create a distraction-free environment.

“I just want to encourage parents to understand our reason and our rules, because really that’s going to help us in the end for the kids to stay out of trouble.”

But parents like Hicks are just having trouble preparing for the upcoming school year dress code policy.

“It’s difficult to find school clothes,” Hicks said.

The Geneva County School Board meets every second Thursday of the month at 6:30 PM at the Geneva County Courthouse.

