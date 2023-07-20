Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Enterprise enlisting outside help for debris cleanup

Enterprise to enlist outside help for debris collection.
Enterprise to enlist outside help for debris collection.
By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional trucks and drivers will work around the clock to remove curbside debris in Enterprise.

On Tuesday, the City Council passed an emergency resolution to hire DRC Emergency Services to work seven days a week, and up to 12 hours a day, until all the debris is removed.

“Recent challenges such as inclement weather, shortened work weeks, truck and equipment issues have disrupted service in our city, causing frustration and inconvenience for our citizens. We sincerely apologize,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “The majority of the public has been very understanding and we appreciate our citizens’ continued patience as we work together to solve the issue. We expect over the next few weeks that this will be behind us, and we will be back on regularly scheduled pick up.”

For more information, contact the Enterprise Sanitation Department at (334) 348-2665 or visit their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
1 injured in Blakely shooting
New traffic pattern to start Wednesday July 26.
New traffic pattern coming to intersection near Rehobeth High School
Houston County Commissioners will hire Dothan Fire Department Training Captain Mark Powell to...
Commission chooses Mark Powell for top EMA spot
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch