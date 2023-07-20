Enterprise enlisting outside help for debris cleanup

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Additional trucks and drivers will work around the clock to remove curbside debris in Enterprise.

On Tuesday, the City Council passed an emergency resolution to hire DRC Emergency Services to work seven days a week, and up to 12 hours a day, until all the debris is removed.

“Recent challenges such as inclement weather, shortened work weeks, truck and equipment issues have disrupted service in our city, causing frustration and inconvenience for our citizens. We sincerely apologize,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “The majority of the public has been very understanding and we appreciate our citizens’ continued patience as we work together to solve the issue. We expect over the next few weeks that this will be behind us, and we will be back on regularly scheduled pick up.”

For more information, contact the Enterprise Sanitation Department at (334) 348-2665 or visit their website.

