Dothan to open cooling stations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With heat indices in the high 90s and low 100s, Dothan will open the city’s recreation centers as cooling stations during normal operating hours.

These stations will be open Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21.

The city asks patrons to check-in with building staff when they arrive.

The stations are:

Eastgate Lodge: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-5 p.m.

Andrew Belle: Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday 8-6 p.m.

Walton Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-6 p.m.

Wiregrass Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-6 p.m.

Doug Tew: Thursday until 5 p.m., Friday from 8-5 p.m.

Westgate Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Rose Hill: Thursday until 4 p.m., Friday from 8-4 p.m.

