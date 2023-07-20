Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health experts think they have a new way to help treat childhood obesity that’s usually reserved for adults.

New guidelines allow pediatricians to offer weight loss medications to those 12 and older who are dealing with obesity. This early and intensive treatment is something that’s been recommended for the first time by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The medications are part of a larger approach to curbing childhood obesity, along with behavioral and lifestyle changes.

In Alabama, the obesity rate for children ages 10 through 17 is just over 22%, the sixth highest in the country. Nationwide, child obesity rates are climbing, affecting nearly one in five kids and teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

When it comes to the new guidelines, which allow pediatricians to offer weight loss drugs to adolescents with obesity, Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says they might not be the answer.

“These are newer medications. They could have long-term side effects, but those are not really known at this point,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “It’s really just an individual risk benefit about the long-term consequences of overweight and obesity versus any sort of long-term consequences for medication. Being overweight or obese is a complicated issue. No single therapy works for everybody.”

Health experts say even with the new guidelines, there’s no magic age or weight to start your kids on these medications, so it’s recommended that you speak with their doctor.

