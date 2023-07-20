Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Doctor weighs in on tackling childhood obesity with weight loss drugs

(WSAZ)
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health experts think they have a new way to help treat childhood obesity that’s usually reserved for adults.

New guidelines allow pediatricians to offer weight loss medications to those 12 and older who are dealing with obesity. This early and intensive treatment is something that’s been recommended for the first time by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The medications are part of a larger approach to curbing childhood obesity, along with behavioral and lifestyle changes.

In Alabama, the obesity rate for children ages 10 through 17 is just over 22%, the sixth highest in the country. Nationwide, child obesity rates are climbing, affecting nearly one in five kids and teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

When it comes to the new guidelines, which allow pediatricians to offer weight loss drugs to adolescents with obesity, Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says they might not be the answer.

“These are newer medications. They could have long-term side effects, but those are not really known at this point,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “It’s really just an individual risk benefit about the long-term consequences of overweight and obesity versus any sort of long-term consequences for medication. Being overweight or obese is a complicated issue. No single therapy works for everybody.”

Health experts say even with the new guidelines, there’s no magic age or weight to start your kids on these medications, so it’s recommended that you speak with their doctor.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
1 injured in Blakely shooting
New traffic pattern to start Wednesday July 26.
New traffic pattern coming to intersection near Rehobeth High School
Houston County commissioners will likely choose its next emergency management agency director...
Commission chooses Mark Powell for top EMA spot
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Ozark City Schools to host recruiting event
Ozark City Schools to host substitute recruiting event