Commission chooses Mark Powell for top EMA spot

Houston County commissioners will likely choose its next emergency management agency director...
Houston County commissioners will likely choose its next emergency management agency director on Thursday and make it official with a vote next week.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Commissioners will hire Dothan Fire Department Training Captain Mark Powell to become Houston County Management Director, with a formal vote expected on Monday.

Powell emerged from a field of 61 applicants narrowed to three who the commission interviewed on Monday. The others were Dillon Ward, Southeast Health Emergency Management Coordinator, and Deputy Houston County EMA Director Leigh Martin.

“We certainly had a group of strong candidates,” Shoupe said.

Powell replaces Chris Judah, who resigned last month after the commission accused him of ignoring their orders regarding a contract worker’s employment.

