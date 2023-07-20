Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Alabama police officer whose unit helped capture Saddam Hussein dies

The Eclectic Police Department is mourning the death of Cpl. Desmond Bailey.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama police department is mourning the sudden death of one of its officers, a man who made headlines 20 years ago in 2003 after his unit helped capture Saddam Hussein after the fall of Baghdad in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Cpl. Desmond Bailey died Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Eclectic Police Department, located in a small town of about 1,200 people in Elmore County, about 30 miles northeast of Montgomery.

“Bailey spent his life serving his community, first with the U.S. Marines and then the U.S. Army where he retired as a Colonel,” the department’s social media statement explained. “He later pursued a career with Law Enforcement and began his career with the Prattville Police Department and finished his career with the Eclectic Police Department. His colleagues described him as courageous, selfless, and fearless.”

Bailey’s cause of death was not immediately clear. He was in his early 50s.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed Bailey’s unit was part of the operation that helped capture the Iraqi dictator.

Desmond Bailey during his time in the military.
Desmond Bailey during his time in the military.

During a 2003 interview, Bailey’s parents, said their son’s unit conducted dozens of raids in search of Hussein before he was finally captured. Bailey, then 31, was among those in a reconnaissance unit that surrounded a farmhouse were Hussein was captured while hiding in a hole. Afterward, they were able to speak with him briefly on the phone.

A large procession of law enforcement vehicles transported Bailey’s body from Montgomery Thursday afternoon.

A law enforcement motorcade carrying the body of the late Cpl. Desmond Bailey travels down U.S....
A law enforcement motorcade carrying the body of the late Cpl. Desmond Bailey travels down U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka en route to Eclectic Thursday afternoon.(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)

“Corporal Bailey, you will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, and may God welcome you home,” the social media statement continued. “We love you brother. We will take it from here. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

Powell, a 20-year Dothan Fire Department employee, brings in plenty of across-the-board...
Mark Powell named Houston County's next EMA Director
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax
What do extended periods of extremely hot temperatures mean for the southeast? Find out here.
Extremely high temperatures across the southeast
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton