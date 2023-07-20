Alabama kidney recipients outweigh donors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The number of people in Alabama who need kidneys outweighs the number of donors.

1,100 people in Alabama are experiencing kidney failure or must go on dialysis, a process of filtering toxins from the blood.

According to Dr. Sumeet Munjal from the Renal Associates of Alabama, those are the people who need kidney transplants the most to give them a better quality of life.

He says that patients on dialysis have a 50% higher mortality rate in the first five years and the survival rate of the patients is increased with a transplant.

He also says the high rate of need in the South is not a coincidence.

“Alabama is now considered the number one state for patients with chronic kidney disease just because the volume of patients is so high,” Munjal said. “We have a lot of patients with obesity, diabetes, hypertension and those are the big risk factors.”

According to Dr. Munjal, those significant risk factors he mentioned are mostly common in the southern states.

