Alabama Education Department employee fired after child sex abuse indictment

Marty Decole Wagner
Marty Decole Wagner
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of the Alabama State Department of Education has been fired after being arrested on a child sex abuse charge.

According to court documents, a grand jury has indicted Marty Decole Wagner, 32, of Montgomery, for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

“The allegations against Mr. Wagner are serious, tragic and shocking,” a spokesperson for the ALSDE said. “While he was employed by our department for only a few months, Mr. Wagner has been terminated effective immediately. No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

