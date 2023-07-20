Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

1 injured in Blakely shooting

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.(Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A victim has been hospitalized after a Thursday shooting in Blakely, according to the Blakely Police Department.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Washington Ave. and N. Church Street.

One male victim was injured with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Regional 911 center at (229) 723-2201.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

Enterprise to enlist outside help for debris collection.
Enterprise enlisting outside help for debris cleanup
New traffic pattern to start Wednesday July 26.
New traffic pattern coming to intersection near Rehobeth High School
Houston County Commissioners will hire Dothan Fire Department Training Captain Mark Powell to...
Commission chooses Mark Powell for top EMA spot
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch