Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in

Latest News

U.S. Army recruiters are helping those wanting to join the Army in a way that could have major...
U.S. Army providing a dual enrollment course
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
U.S. Army recruiters are helping those wanting to join the Army in a way that could have major...
Army is offering a course to help students
We still have only a few answers about what happened during the 48 hours that nursing student...
Carlee was abducted, parents say
Chairman Brandon Shoupe says after interviews with three finalists Tuesday morning, he believes...
Shoupe: New Houston Co. EMA director could be hired by Thursday