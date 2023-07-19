Wiregrass Gives Back
USDA loan jumpstarts construction on a new Ashford Library

With the almost $1 million dollar loan, construction on a new Ashford Library branch is moving forward, bringing the library into the heart of downtown.
The new library is necessary, says DHCLS officials.
The new library is necessary, says DHCLS officials.
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System’s Ashford branch is getting a makeover, thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Loan.

Totaling at around $956,000, the loan serves as an opportunity to initiate construction on a new library in Ashford.

Without the loan, DHCLS would have had to wait for and depend on fundraising for the project. With it, they will be able to begin renovating the former MidSouth IT and Data Center into the new Ashford Library building.

DHCLS officials say that the construction is necessary, as the library has outgrown the 50-year-old building they currently operate with.

The new library will be opened in the heart of downtown Ashford, and will be twice the size of the current location.

“That, I think, is going to speak volumes for the Ashford community. I think it will show them what a commitment we have to this project, and how we want to really deliver on equality of life, literacy, education, learning, and all of those things that public libraries make possible,” says the library system’s director, Chris Warren.

While the USDA’s loan allows for construction on the library to start, it does not replace the need for private funding to make the project a success.

Warren says that hey will depend on donations and grants to pay off the USDA’s loan as soon as possible.

Construction and renovation on the site is expected to begin early next year, and the new library should be open next fall.

