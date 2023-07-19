Wiregrass Gives Back
U.S. Army providing a dual enrollment course

U.S. Army recruiters are helping those wanting to join the Army in a way that could have major implications on the kind of job they get.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Army is now offering a dual enrollment course for interested students who may be having trouble meeting enlistment requirements.

The course, called the Future Soldier Preparatory Course, will help those taking it improve their ASVAB score, the entrance exam for the Army.

It focuses on two major components of the test, academics and fitness. For academics, any area of the test, such as math and reading, will be focused on in the course. The fitness course will focus on nutrition and ways to lose weight.

Scoring higher on the ASVAB could have major implications on the jobs available to you in the Army as well. The higher the score on the test, the more likely it is for you to get your preferred job.

