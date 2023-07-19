Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

UGA football players hold meeting ‘owning what we’ve done’ after turbulent off-season

UGA football players hold impromptu meeting ‘owning what we’ve done’ after turbulent...
UGA football players hold impromptu meeting ‘owning what we’ve done’ after turbulent off-season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia football players recently held an impromptu meeting to address a series of off-the-field issues that have plagued the program this offseason.

“A lot of guys spoke out to make sure that we got a handle on things,” said Sedrick Van Pran, UGA offensive lineman and team captain.

Van Pran said the meeting was informally organized where a handful of players spoke out.

“It was a lot of guys who came together and spoke about the importance of one, owning what we’ve done - owning some of the mistakes that we’ve made. But also trying to move forward and understand and say, hey, that’s in the past. Let’s try and be better,” said Van Pran, in an interview Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Head Coach Kirby Smart said he briefly took part in the meeting.

“I might have been. I might have been in the meeting and left,” said Smart.

“But I think it’s a lot more important that players have meetings on their own than initiate by me just because it means more when they do it,” Smart said.

Since winning the National Championship in January, the Bulldogs’ offseason has been marred by controversy.

Most notably, football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash the night of the Championship parade.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Former Bulldog Jalen Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing connected to that January 15 crash.

And most recently, in early July, freshman Samuel M’Pemba became the fifth Bulldog to be cited for a speeding-related incident this offseason.

M’Pemba was going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, in front of the national media, Coach Smart was asked about the series of speed-related incidents involving his players.

“What concerns me most is the safety of our players. And when you drive at high speeds, it’s unsafe. And we don’t want that to happen. We’re going to do all we can to take that out and make sure it’s eradicated,” said Coach Smart.

Van Pran said upperclassmen and underclassmen all spoke up during this recent meeting.

“A part of me felt like we were letting the university down a little bit. And some of the guys that played before and the people that have gone to the University of Georgia before, so just making sure we understand that hey we have a responsibility whether you like it or not to make sure you’re respecting that G,” said Van Pran, referring to the ‘G’ on Georgia’s helmets.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

Birmingham 911 received a call around 12: 55 a.m. Friday that a child had been shot in the 2600...
Toddler dead from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound
Marty Decole Wagner
Alabama Education Department employee fired after child sex abuse indictment
Mary Hinston
Montevallo Police searching for 78-year-old woman last seen in Decatur
Deneice Taylor joins News4 for Live at Lunch to discuss her upcoming school supply drive to...
Talking Dancing with "D" School Supply Drive
News4's Nick Brooks gives us a recap from the last week at SEC Media Days learning insight into...
SEC Media Days recap