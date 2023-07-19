Shoupe: New Houston Co. EMA director could be hired by Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County commissioners will likely choose its next Emergency Management Agency director on Thursday and make it official with a vote next week.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe said commissioners interviewed three finalists on Tuesday morning, calling them “strong candidates” to replace Chris Judah.

“Things went really well,” he said of those interviews.

After they concluded, commissioners met privately to discuss the hire, which is allowed under Alabama open meeting law.

From over 60 applicants, they interviewed Leigh Martin, the agency’s current deputy director; Dillon Ward, Southeast Health Emergency Management Coordinator; and Mark Powell, a Dothan Fire Department training captain.

“I think all of them are extremely capable—this will be a difficult choice,” Shoupe told News4 after the interviews.

The county has been without a director since Chris Judah resigned last month amid allegations that he failed to follow orders.

While they can discuss the matter and tentatively make their selection during Thursday’s administrative meeting, they can only vote in Monday’s regular session.

