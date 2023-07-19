Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Miracle League Fall Baseball registration dates released

Miracle League Fall Baseball registration dates released
Miracle League Fall Baseball registration dates released(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services released dates and times for the Miracle League Fall baseball registration.

Registration will be held at Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center as follows:

  • Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
  • Monday through Friday, July 24 through July 28 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
  • July 31 through August 4 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Registration fees include $25 per child/adult player and $10 per each additional child/adult player in the same household.

Make checks payable to Dothan Miracle League.

The league is also accepting applications for volunteer coaches and buddies to assist with the Miracle League program. Proof of insurance is required at the time of registration. Fall season will begin in September.

The season schedules will be released after registration ends.

About the Miracle League

The Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with intellectual and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league and is open to ages 2 years and up (2-5 years of age participate in the toddler league, 6-21 years of age participate in the youth league, and ages 22 and up participate in the adult league) in the Wiregrass area.

For questions, contact James McCord, dothanmiracleleague@gmail.com, 334-596-1642 or Angie Lowe, alowe@dothan.org, 334-615-3720.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, contact them at 334-615-3700, visit them on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Enterprise High School made a huge set of hiring announcements on Tuesday, as they filled four...
Enterprise athletics make 4 head coaching hires
News4 Sports team Briana Jones and Nick Brooks give updates from Day 2 of SEC Media Days
News4 Sports update from Day 2 of SEC Media Days
SEC Commissioner announces next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks off SEC Media Days, talks future of the conference
The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field