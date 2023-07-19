Miracle League Fall Baseball registration dates released

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services released dates and times for the Miracle League Fall baseball registration.

Registration will be held at Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center as follows:

Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Monday through Friday, July 24 through July 28 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

July 31 through August 4 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Registration fees include $25 per child/adult player and $10 per each additional child/adult player in the same household.

Make checks payable to Dothan Miracle League.

The league is also accepting applications for volunteer coaches and buddies to assist with the Miracle League program. Proof of insurance is required at the time of registration. Fall season will begin in September.

The season schedules will be released after registration ends.

About the Miracle League

The Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with intellectual and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league and is open to ages 2 years and up (2-5 years of age participate in the toddler league, 6-21 years of age participate in the youth league, and ages 22 and up participate in the adult league) in the Wiregrass area.

For questions, contact James McCord, dothanmiracleleague@gmail.com, 334-596-1642 or Angie Lowe, alowe@dothan.org, 334-615-3720.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, contact them at 334-615-3700, visit them on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

