Man arrested days after going into PCB Gulf to flee from police

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from police by getting into the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach.

“You start hearing people yelling, you see a cop running, then you see a guy in front of him and you hear the taser go off,” said Devin Allen, a tourist from Dallas visiting PCB.

Allen and his nine-year-old daughter were strolling on the beach on Friday, July 14, looking for seashells near the City Pier. But instead, they found an active crime scene.

“So, I’m sitting there watching it, pull my daughter close to me and my first instinct was to record.”

Allen caught the incident on camera, posting it on TikTok. Panama City Beach Police Officers were chasing after Jadakiss Thomas. After seeing videos online, NewsChannel 7 requested the incident reports. They stated Thomas fled from police after a victim claimed he vandalized his truck.

After a foot chase, Thomas made it to near the City Pier. That’s when officers unsuccessfully tried to tase Thomas. That’s when he went into the Gulf.

“They were coaching him to come in. People on the pier were looking down at him too. He would not for the life of anybody just come in,” said Allen.

Police stated Thomas went out about 100 yards into the Gulf. In the incident reports, police stated they requested help from several agencies. Beach Fire said they didn’t have the rescue equipment. The Coast Guard and FWC got there 45 minutes later. By that time, they lost sight of Thomas.

“It got to the point where he got so far that their flashlights couldn’t see him anymore,” said Allen.

Police also stated Air One with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office never responded to their request for assistance.

“We gave up at three in the morning on the balcony and nobody seen him,” said Allen.

That’s because Thomas ended up getting out of the Gulf. Police reports state the victim saw Thomas flee in a red Dodge Charger, but wasn’t sure. Then more than 24 hours later, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, BCSO tracked down Thomas to an apartment unit on Cabana Blvd. After trying to resist, deputies safely arrested Thomas.

“I mean he could’ve died off something so minor,” said Allen.

For Allen, his first trip to PCB may be his last.

“When you’re on a family vacation, especially with little ones, that is something you do not want to run into.”

Thomas faces resisting without violence and felony criminal mischief charges. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.