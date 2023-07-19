Keep your pets cool and safe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While thinking about the heat outside, we can often times overlook the heat of the sidewalk and concrete.

During the hottest times of the day, the concrete can reach temperatures over 130 degrees. These temperatures can provide a danger to our pets as it can burn the underside of their paws.

To avoid the danger, simply walk in the grass or walk your pets outside during the early morning or later afternoon hours.

Melissa Gideon, an animal control officer, says one way to check if the ground is too hot for your pet is by placing the backside of your hand to the ground; if you can not withstand the heat, it is not safe for your pets.

Gideon says if your pets do withstand a burn, “Do not use ice, use cool water or a wash cloth with soap and cool water.”

By following Gideon’s tips, you can make sure your smaller companions stay safe, happy and healthy

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.