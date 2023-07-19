Wiregrass Gives Back
Keep your pets cool and safe

Avoid walking your pets on the concrete due its dangerous temperatures
The typical summertime heat doesn't just affect us, it can have an effect on our little, furry companions too.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While thinking about the heat outside, we can often times overlook the heat of the sidewalk and concrete.

During the hottest times of the day, the concrete can reach temperatures over 130 degrees. These temperatures can provide a danger to our pets as it can burn the underside of their paws.

To avoid the danger, simply walk in the grass or walk your pets outside during the early morning or later afternoon hours.

Melissa Gideon, an animal control officer, says one way to check if the ground is too hot for your pet is by placing the backside of your hand to the ground; if you can not withstand the heat, it is not safe for your pets.

Gideon says if your pets do withstand a burn, “Do not use ice, use cool water or a wash cloth with soap and cool water.”

By following Gideon’s tips, you can make sure your smaller companions stay safe, happy and healthy

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

