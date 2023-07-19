Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot For Now, Rain In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run a couple degrees above normal through the end of the week with limited rain chances, but changes are on the way for the weekend. We’ll see deeper moisture move in Saturday, along with energy aloft, leading to a round of showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 96°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 94° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Don will linger over the open waters of the North Central Atlantic for the days ahead. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, July 18, 2023