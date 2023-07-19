Hot For Now, Rain In Sight

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will run a couple degrees above normal through the end of the week with limited rain chances, but changes are on the way for the weekend. We’ll see deeper moisture move in Saturday, along with energy aloft, leading to a round of showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 96°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 94° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Don will linger over the open waters of the North Central Atlantic for the days ahead. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

