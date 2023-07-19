Hot & Humid Today

SYNOPSIS - Here comes another hot day with temperatures reaching the middle 90s, and feel like temperatures hitting above 100 for most of the area. High pressure will continue to impact our weather through early this weekend with upper 90s Thursday and middle 90s Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms return for the weekend with a few heavy downpours to be expected.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, a stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds WSW 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, hot. High near 98°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher,Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.