Hot & Humid Today

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Here comes another hot day with temperatures reaching the middle 90s, and feel like temperatures hitting above 100 for most of the area. High pressure will continue to impact our weather through early this weekend with upper 90s Thursday and middle 90s Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms return for the weekend with a few heavy downpours to be expected.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, a stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds WSW 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, hot. High near 98°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

