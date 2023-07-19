Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

GIVEAWAY: Subscribe to our YouTube for a chance to win

YouTube Giveaway
YouTube Giveaway(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 Team is dedicated to bringing our community stories that matter across all of our platforms.

Our YouTube channel is no exception. You can find the local content you know and love as well as some YouTube exclusives like JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders, a News4 original documentary.

Subscribe to our channel using the form below to be entered in a drawing for a News4 swag bundle, including a 4Warn Weather umbrella! The contest will be open until we hit 1,000 subscribers, and the winner will be notified.

Thank you for your continued support of News4.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell disappearance
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Its that time of year again when students grab their lists and head out to the stores for new...
Back to School events around the Wiregrass
Headland Chamber of Commerce executive director Adrienne Wilkins talks about all things in...
Talking final 'Under the Oaks' of the season
Avoiding 'check washing' scams
AARP Alabama Fraud Watch: “Check Washing” scams
Miracle League Fall Baseball registration dates released
Miracle League Fall Baseball registration dates released