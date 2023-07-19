Wiregrass Gives Back
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit

The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after she filed it.

According to court records, Brittany Michelle Howerton asked a judge last week to dismiss the suit against Polaris company and a Kinston man.

Her motion, filed by attorney Jeffrey Hatcher, did not provide a reason for the dismissal that Coffee County Circuit Judge Henry “Sonny” Reagan granted on July 14.

13-year-old John Parker Howerton died in March when riding the 2017 Polaris Ranger that flipped in Kinston, Alabama.

The suit claimed the UTV had defective manufacturing designs that made it unsafe.

Besides the Minnesota-based company, Brittany Howerton had sought damages from Barney McCrummen, who she accused of negligence for allowing the teen to ride the vehicle.

The suit did not reveal the relationship between McCrummen and John Parker Howerton.

