Eufaula woman arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department arrested a woman on multiple charges including attempted murder.

According to officials, 22-year-old Shantnea Shanteria Green was arrested for a firearm assault that occurred on July 13. Green is charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder
  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle
  • 2 counts of reckless endangerment

Green is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation.

