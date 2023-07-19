Enterprise to have public transportation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The “City of Progress” is living up to its name because they are finally getting a public transportation system after decades of not having one.

This new schedule is set to begin on October second of this year and a one-way trip will cost three dollars. Unlike the public transportation in Dothan, Enterprise will only give rides to destinations within the city limits.

According to the Transportation Director of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, no rides are prioritized over others, and it gives everyone an equal opportunity for mobility.

“The customers that we primarily serve will be those individuals who are who are for one reason, or another are transportation disadvantaged,” Mike Crittenden, the Transportation Director, said. “This provides a viable alternative for those individuals and will also give them a sense of freedom and independence.”

Anyone can use the transit, but you do have to call a day in advance to schedule your route. You must schedule a pickup time and return time along with where the destinations are located.

Right now, they are looking for drivers and dispatchers for the transportation system. Soon, SARP & DC will be hosting a job fair for these open positions.

