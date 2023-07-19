Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise City Council push forward community development plans

Several items on the agenda of the Enterprise City Council on Tuesday, one being the next step for the demolition project.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - In the next upcoming weeks, Enterprise will be demolishing old buildings around the city that some say can be an eyesore.

During this phase six of the demolition project, it will demolish nine buildings around the city.

The grant is the Community Development Block Grant, and it will cost little for the city to help demolish these buildings.

In order for property owners to be approved to have their building demolished the power and gas must be turned off, and the structure must be unoccupied.

Most of these buildings are not in perfect condition and are run down with trash and debris in front.

“The goal is to remove these potentially dangerous structures from neighborhoods, allowing for a safer place for kids to play and families to enjoy,” Code Enforcement Inspector Clay Nelson said in a previous interview.

Mayor William Cooper was not in attendance tonight for this city hall meeting.

