Enterprise athletics make 4 head coaching hires

Enterprise High School made a huge set of hiring announcements on Tuesday, as they filled four...
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School made a huge set of hiring announcements on Tuesday, as they filled four head coaching positions in their athletics department.

Two new coaches will take over the Wildcats wrestling, as Griffin Windham will lead the boys program, while Boyce Landry will take over head coaching duties for the girls. Both Windham and Landry were already parts of Enterprise City Schools as teachers and assistants for Enterprise High and Dauphin Junior High’s football programs respectively. The two take over for Willie Fells, who led Enterprise’s girls to two state titles in 2023.

Cassidy Mulcahy has been named the head coach of Enterprise’s swim team. Mulcahy is listed as a teacher at Pinedale Elementary.

Finally, Jon Cooper was named the new head boys golf coach for the Wildcats. Cooper is also listed as a teacher with Enterprise City Schools, and he takes over the boys golf program after Rex Bynum announced his retirement in June, ending a multiple year coaching stint with Enterprise athletics.

