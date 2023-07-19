Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors

The building is home to Dothan’s first ever luxury loft-style apartments, but still wants to honor its 100 year-old history.
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NOW 193, Dothan’s first ever luxury loft-style apartment building, opened its doors Wednesday morning after completing renovations.

The 23,000 square foot building is just one of the newly repurposed residential options for Dothan residents. Renovated from the old Ford Malone Building, the complex serves as an homage to its 100-year-old history.

From its wood bearings, to its dramatically high ceilings, to the original red brick peaking through in some units, the apartment complex is the place where industrial styles meets its modern match.

Originally, the building was a Ford Model T factory, later becoming the St. Andrews Market. Now, it will be home to over 20 units full of downtown Dothan’s newest residents.

For more information on the apartment, visit their Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
The new library is necessary, says DHCLS officials.
USDA loan jumpstarts construction on a new Ashford Library
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team