Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NOW 193, Dothan’s first ever luxury loft-style apartment building, opened its doors Wednesday morning after completing renovations.

The 23,000 square foot building is just one of the newly repurposed residential options for Dothan residents. Renovated from the old Ford Malone Building, the complex serves as an homage to its 100-year-old history.

From its wood bearings, to its dramatically high ceilings, to the original red brick peaking through in some units, the apartment complex is the place where industrial styles meets its modern match.

Originally, the building was a Ford Model T factory, later becoming the St. Andrews Market. Now, it will be home to over 20 units full of downtown Dothan’s newest residents.

For more information on the apartment, visit their Facebook page here.

