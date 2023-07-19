Dothan’s second Farm Store to open soon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s second Farm Store will open in early August, barring last-minute snags, franchisee Mike Schmitz said on Tuesday.

City commissioners on Tuesday approved an off-premises beer and wine license for the location, which is along Haven Drive, without opposition.

Though along the less traveled road, the new location is near Southeast Health and numerous medical complexes.

Farm Stores, founded in 1957, is a drive-thru grocery store, bakery, and restaurant.

Dothan’s first location, also franchised by Schmitz, opened last year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.