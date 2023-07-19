Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan’s second Farm Store to open soon

City commissioners on Tuesday approved an off-premises beer and wine license for the location, which is along Haven Drive.
What makes this grocery-bakery-café combo drive-thru unique is its location off the beaten path.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s second Farm Store will open in early August, barring last-minute snags, franchisee Mike Schmitz said on Tuesday.

City commissioners on Tuesday approved an off-premises beer and wine license for the location, which is along Haven Drive, without opposition.

Though along the less traveled road, the new location is near Southeast Health and numerous medical complexes.

Farm Stores, founded in 1957, is a drive-thru grocery store, bakery, and restaurant.

Dothan’s first location, also franchised by Schmitz, opened last year.

