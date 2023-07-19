Dothan 20 under 40 honorees announced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s program, Dothan Area Young Professionals, will recognize 20 of the area’s young professionals at the organization’s annual 20 Under 40 Ceremony to be held at Health Center South Medical Tower Tuesday, August 29, at 5:30 P.M.

The 2023 honorees are:

1. Bradley Bedwell, President, Premier Construction and Contracting Inc.

2. Scott Coleson, CFO, Four Star Freightliner

3. Brinley Culbreth, Vice President of Community Business Development, Liberty Learning Foundation

4. Sabrina Dejong, Sales Account Manager, WOOF AM/FM

5. Emma Gaster, Assistant Marketing Manager, Eagle Eye Outfitters Inc.

6. Latasha Hyatt, Director of Community Programming, G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum

7. Katy Lewis, Outreach Advocate, Wiregrass Angel House

8. Kelsey Lovering, Co-owner / Marketing Director, A1 Soft Wash Pro

9. R. Brook Meadows, Attorney, Carr Allison

10. Katie Parrish, Branch Market Manager, Ameris Bank

11. Deshawnda Partlow, Director of Admissions, Fortis College

12. Amy Riddle, Partner, Push Crank Press

13. Katie Saliba, Sales, Personnel Resources

14. Hunter Skipper, Vice President / Commercial Loan Officer, MidSouth Bank

15. Melinda Sykes, Owner, Alabama Nail Co. and Waxing the City

16. Adra Talbott, Marketing Coordinator, Harley-Davidson of Dothan and Holland Motorsports

17. Levi Tate, CPA / Partner, ParsonsGroup

18. Derrick Tiller, Main Library Branch Manager, Dothan Houston County Library

19. Brittney Wilkerson, Community Relations Specialist, City of Dothan

20. Jason Wright, Facility Manager, Wiregrass Public Safety Center

Established by the Dothan Area Young Professionals in 2018, the 20 Under 40′s mission is to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the area’s outstanding young business leaders, to perpetuate and inspire values of entrepreneurial spirit, personal integrity and community leadership. The evening will recognize these 20 young professionals and one will be named Outstanding Young Professional.

“Each of the 20 honorees hold numerous accolades and possess attributes that embody the mission of the 20 Under 40 program. They have demonstrated not only excellence in their work place, but also in the areas of philanthropy and humanitarianism that have earned them the distinction as one of DAYP’s 20 under 40,” said Lori Wilcoxon, DACC chief operating officer.

For more information about the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 20 Under 40 program, or to learn more about DAYP, contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at (334) 792-5138 or visit www.dothan.com/dothanareayoungprofessionals.

