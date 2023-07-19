Wiregrass Gives Back
David Duke honored for his 211 leadership

“It has been the most wonderful years of my life,” he said after Dothan commissioners honored him with a resolution commending his efforts.
After 27 years on the job, the only director to serve the Wiregrass non-profit is retiring.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - His next birthday, David Duke turns 65—time for Medicare and Social Security, and the time has also come to retire as Wiregrass 211′s only executive director.

“Next month will be 27 years since I left the corporate world and decided to get into social services,” Duke said Tuesday when the Dothan City Commission honored him.

“It has been the most wonderful years of my life,” he said after those commissioners honored him with a resolution commending his efforts.

As a result of a partnership between Wiregrass United Way, Wiregrass Foundation, and the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, 2-1-1 service in the Wiregrass started in July of 2008 with volunteer operators. Now, it has two full-time employees but still depends on volunteers to answer phones.

According to its website, the 211 network responds to more than 21 million requests for help yearly. Most calls, web chats, and texts are from people seeking help meeting basic needs like housing, food, transportation, and health care.

Duke estimates Wiregrass 211, the local agency, has served 250,000 since its inception.

A July 27 celebration at Jones Crossing will also honor his achievements.

