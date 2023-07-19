Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Crime Stoppers explains reward money in Carlee Russell case

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell(Talitha Robinson Russell)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama wants to set the record straight regarding contributions they have received in the Carlee Russell case.

Crime Stoppers was established to help law enforcement solve crimes and make arrests of persons committing crimes in the Metro Alabama area.

In order to do this, Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who anonymously provide information that is helpful in helping police solve crimes or make arrests of persons committing crimes.

Frank Barefield, Chairman of the Board for Crime Stoppers, said, “When the Carlee Russell story broke, a number of her fellow citizens came forward and donated funds to Crime Stoppers that are earmarked for solving the crime associated with Carlee’s disappearance. We are very pleased that Carlee is now safely reunited with her family, but the crime that prompted the donations has yet to be solved. Carlee’s safe return does not solve the crime associated with her disappearance.”

Barefield says the funds received by Crime Stoppers associated with Carlee’s case are currently in a special account and will remain there to be available as a reward for any tipster who provides information to Crime Stoppers that is useful in solving any crime associated with Carlee’s disappearance.

If law enforcement determines no crime has been committed in this case, or if the crime is solved without information provided to Crime Stoppers, the donations will be refunded at the donor’s request.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

Headland Chamber of Commerce executive director Adrienne Wilkins talks about all things in...
Talking final 'Under the Oaks' of the season
Decatur City Schools to hire a homeless education resource officer.
Decatur City Schools creates new Homeless Education Resource Officer position to help growing unhoused population
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police to provide update on investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance