The city of Samson to make major sewer updates

The city of Samson's sewer and waterlines will go through major updates.
The city of Samson's sewer and waterlines will go through major updates.(WTVY)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - On July 18, the Samson city council approved a 5-million-dollar grant to update the city’s water and sewer lines in the city.

Mayor Clay King predicted that it will be a year before the actual work is done because the plans still need to be designed. 1.2 million dollars will go towards the water lines while 3.7 million will go towards the sewer.

The sewers get more money because it needs major updates.

“Also, part of this will be to upgrade sewer treatment lagoon system to help us get more in compliance with the state regulations,” King said. “That will be somewhere around half a million dollars for this project just to do that alone.”

A sewer lagoon is where the wastewater goes through a treatment process to make the water safe for discharge. It is predicted that once the project to update the water lines and sewers is completed, they will last for the next 30 years.

In addition to the sewers and waterlines being updated, some of the sidewalks will need to be redone after construction is over.

