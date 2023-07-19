Central Alabama Crimestoppers not related to $63,000 given in Carlee’s search, it claims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Central Alabama Crimestoppers said Wednesday that its agency is unaffiliated with reward money donated in the frantic search for Carlee Russell last week.

“Though Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama do assist one another, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is the Crime Stoppers program responsible for managing the Birmingham area including Hoover, AL,” Central said in a statement.

Hoover is where Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, disappeared last Thursday after reporting a small child walking along a busy highway. Police later said the child did not exist.

According to media reports, Metro first indicated it would return $63,000 reward money donated to the search for Russell. However, when she returned home Saturday night, Metro no longer needed the money for its intended purpose.

