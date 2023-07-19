Back to School events around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Its that time of year again when students grab their lists and head out to the stores for new school supplies!

Many organizations in the Wiregrass are hosting back to school events for parents and students to soak up those last few weeks of summer break.

Here are some of those events to be on the look out for over the next few weeks:

Dothan

July 22- City Church of Dothan Back to School Bash from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00P.M.

The first 100 kids/students will receive a back pack with basic school supplies. They will have popcorn and ice cream sandwiches. Everything is FREE!

August 12- Harley Davidson of Dothan Back to School Bash from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Annual event including bounce houses from Fiesta Fun Inflatables, yard games, vendors, live music from Three Notch Road & more!

Houston County Booster Club will also be on site grilling! Bring school supplies to donate and get entered to win prizes!

Enterprise

July 21 through 22- Downtown Back to School Bash weekend events

July 21 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Friday night events happen in The Nook in Downtown Enterprise, located at 123 S. Main Street, and will feature music, games, face painting, food trucks and prizes.

July 22 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

