UPDATE: 1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: One of the firefighters who was shot Wednesday morning, July 12, at Fire Station #9 in the Norwood neighborhood of Birmingham has died.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirms firefighter Jordan Melton passed away Monday evening.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement on Facebook after the news was confirmed.

My heart is hurting today. It devastates me to share that we’ve lost our own firefighter Jordan Melton. But before I... Posted by Randall Woodfin on Monday, July 17, 2023

Birmingham Fire and Rescue mourns the loss of Firefighter Jordan Melton, who passed away this evening.



The following is a statement from Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. pic.twitter.com/EP8pcl9UVO — Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) (@bhamfirerescue) July 18, 2023

Authorities have confirmed to WBRC that the two firefighters who were shot Wednesday morning, Jamal Jones and Jordan Melton, are both now out of surgery and are expected to recover.

Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones have been identified as the two individuals who were shot this morning at Station 9 in Norwood. Birmingham Fire and Rescue released the following statement:

“Today, two Birmingham firefighters were shot at Fire Station 9. Firefighter Melton is in critical condition. Firefighter Jones is in serious condition. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service sends our thoughts and prayers to these two injured firefighters, their families, and the entire BFRS family.”

Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023. (Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)

Two Birmingham firefighters have been transported to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that Birmingham Police are conducting a shooting investigation at Station 9 in the Norwood community.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters were “seriously injured” as a result of the shooting.

The uncle of one of the victims said his 33-year-old nephew has only been with the department less than a year.

Chief Thurmond said they are trying to determine who the suspect is and what the motivation was.

Two Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital

“At this point in time, we believe this might have been a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” Thurmond said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

“In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day, this is awful,” said Orlando Reynolds with BFRS.

Senator Tommy Tuberville added, “Awful news. Please join me in praying for these firemen in critical condition.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement:

“Our hearts are extremely heavy in the wake of the shooting of two Birmingham firefighters this morning.

These are two dedicated servants of our community. Now, we must return the favor of service by providing them and their families the comfort, care and support they need. I also ask that you join me in lifting up the entire Birmingham Fire and Rescue team as they rally around their comrades during this very difficult time.

We ask for your patience as Birmingham Police continue their investigation. Know that we are using every resource at hand to find answers and justice for those harmed.”

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764.

CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect in this shooting. You can reach CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Please see our official statement on two Birmingham firefighters who were shot at Fire Station 9.



The names of the two firefighters injured are Firefighters Jamel Jones and Jordan Melton. pic.twitter.com/W1rSkyMTFg — Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) (@bhamfirerescue) July 12, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.