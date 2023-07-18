Wiregrass Gives Back
Suspected child molester denies allegations: Attorney

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler (pictured) Sunday on one count each of...
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to his attorney, a Houston County man suspected of child sex crimes refutes the allegations he faces.

Deputies charged 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler of Columbia Sunday on one count each of Rape First Degree and Enticing a Child.

“My client and his wife are both adamant of his innocence,” said attorney Billy Joe Sheffield II, who Chandler retained.

The Sheriff’s Office does not routinely provide specifics of allegations involving child sex crimes.

Sheffield will seek to have Chandler’s bond set during a Thursday hearing before Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis.

