Suspected child molester denies allegations: Attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to his attorney, a Houston County man suspected of child sex crimes refutes the allegations he faces.

Deputies charged 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler of Columbia Sunday on one count each of Rape First Degree and Enticing a Child.

“My client and his wife are both adamant of his innocence,” said attorney Billy Joe Sheffield II, who Chandler retained.

The Sheriff’s Office does not routinely provide specifics of allegations involving child sex crimes.

Sheffield will seek to have Chandler’s bond set during a Thursday hearing before Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.