Slocomb Fire chief explains safety following devastating new home fire

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - With storms being a drastic cause of lightning strikes, one lighting strike struck a new family’s home, sending it up in flames over the weekend.

“A large bolt of lightning struck the house, and within a few seconds, there was smoke coming down from the ceiling and within a couple of minutes a fire coming out of the attic,” said Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey, describing the scene of what he saw July 15 around 04:56 p.m.

Chief Hovey is not surprised about all the damage done to this family house. Hovey wants to ensure everyone has a working smoke detector to detect fires in their home.

“It’s important to have a home fire escape plan, and we do promote that. Make sure they have a working smoke detector in case it’s not lightning.. we encourage a working smoke detector in their home,” Hovey explained.

The family who lost their home is in need of any donation that can be made for the recent loss of their house caused by this fire.

The fire made the newly built home a total loss by the lightning strike and fire. A meal train has been started for the family, so they can be able to have some food in these harsh times.

You can drop off donations at Davis Tire and Auto on 3523 at Montgomery Highway Dothan, Alabama, and at Redmond Pest Solutions at 7 Dandelion Court in Taylor, Alabama.

“We do have several members of the family who have started fundraisers and donations.. clothes, and kid toys can be dropped off,” said Chief Hovey on how we can do our part and help a family in need.

