Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks off SEC Media Days, talks future of the conference

SEC Commissioner announces next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas
SEC Commissioner announces next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas
SEC Commissioner announces next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - We can almost count on one hand how many weeks until the new college football season. But before we’ve even kicked off the 2023 season, there has been plenty of excitement to go around talking about next year.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference (SEC), a new playoff format to even tougher schedules, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey coins the direction of this conference to that of a “super conference.”

“My view is we know who we are, we’re comfortable as a league, we’re focused on our growth to 16, we’ve restored rivalries, we’re geographically contiguous with the right kind of philosophical alignment, and we can stay at that level of super conference,” Sankey said on day one of SEC Media Days.

It may just mean more in the SEC as the conference grows to 16 total teams in 2024 and a new 12-team playoff format following this season to allow more teams a chance at a national title, but still much to unfold. Auburn looks to rebuild on The Plains under the new leadership of Hugh Freeze, while Alabama works to find who will start at quarterback come September 2 against Middle Tennessee.

Sankey also mentioned how the league is working to extend the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. But the conference is wasting no time with its newest members as next year’s SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Judge ponders new trial for convicted killer McCraney

Latest News

The Wiregrass Wolverines are a first year semi-pro football team based in Elba, but...
First-year Wiregrass Wolverines win on and off the field
The first-year semi-pro football team based in Elba is not only victorious on the field, they...
Wiregrass Wolverines kicks season off with victory
We are just under 50 days until the start of the college football season, and this week we are...
News4 gears up for 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville
The team went undefeated in region, state and world series play, where they scored 191 runs...
Enterprise Parks and Rec 11U All-Star team clenches World Series title