Pet of the Week: Bold Bob

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Animal Shelter joins WTVY again and presents this week’s Pet of the Week, Bob.

Bob is a two-year-old male with a beautiful solid-gray coat and a bob tail.

According to the shelter, Bob is very outgoing, but would like nothing more than to curl up in the laps belonging to his forever family.

Bob is neutered, has all of his shots and ready to come home anytime.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Call the Dothan Animal Shelter to meet Bob at (334) 615-4620 or visit their Facebook to see other pets in need of their forever homes.

