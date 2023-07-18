Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Current trending stories for the week of July 18:

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Judge ponders new trial for convicted killer McCraney

Latest News

Sacher Dickson Jr. served as the Head softball coach and offensive line coach for the football...
Community mourns the loss of Chipley coach
Bob is a two-year-old male with a beautiful solid-gray coat and a bob tail.
Pet of the Week: Bold Bob
Bob is a two-year-old male with a beautiful solid-gray coat and a bob tail.
Pet of the Week: Bold Bob
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
GoFundMe page helping family who lost everything when lightning struck home