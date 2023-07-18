News4Now: What’s Trending?
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Current trending stories for the week of July 18:
- Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
- 1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9
- GoFundMe page helping family who lost everything when lightning struck home
- Alabama’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday
- Alabama landmark to receive much needed restoration
- Community mourns the loss of Chipley coach
- Pet of the Week: Bold Bob
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.