Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Houston County man faces child sex charges

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler (pictured) Sunday on one count each of...
Deputies arrested 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler (pictured) Sunday on one count each of Rape First Degree and Enticing a Child.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to court records, a Houston County man faces child sex charges.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler Sunday on one count each of Rape First Degree and Enticing a Child.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office routinely does not provide specifics of sex crime allegations involving children because of their sensitive nature.

District Judge Benjamin Lewis set a hearing on Thursday to determine whether to set bond for Chandler, who is held in the county jail.

Alabama court records indicate that he has no prior criminal charges other than traffic violations.

Records do not reveal if Chandler has an attorney who could speak on his behalf, but an affidavit shows he did not request court-appointed representation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
A Geneva County home was destroyed by fire after a lightning strike on July 15, 2023
Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

If you shoot a deer in Alabama, you’re asked to submit it for testing.
Alabama farmers say deer are destroying crops
Shannon Scott Anthony is charged with burglary, a firearms violation and menacing.
Man being held without bond for 7-hour manhunt, police standoff
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
UPDATE: 1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9