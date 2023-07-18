DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to court records, a Houston County man faces child sex charges.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Gerald Bentley Chandler Sunday on one count each of Rape First Degree and Enticing a Child.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office routinely does not provide specifics of sex crime allegations involving children because of their sensitive nature.

District Judge Benjamin Lewis set a hearing on Thursday to determine whether to set bond for Chandler, who is held in the county jail.

Alabama court records indicate that he has no prior criminal charges other than traffic violations.

Records do not reveal if Chandler has an attorney who could speak on his behalf, but an affidavit shows he did not request court-appointed representation.

