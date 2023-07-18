Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot Stretch This Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - High pressure will have us in its grip the rest of the work week, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 90s. A stray afternoon shower or two is possible Wednesday afternoon if a piece of energy can make it south enough. Better rain chances return this weekend with scattered showers likely Saturday. This should help temperatures to come down a few degrees, back to a normal high.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 96°. Winds W 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 97°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers, some heavy. Low: 77° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less

