Hot Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot, hazy and humid weather continues across the Wiregrass into mid-week with highs reaching the middle 90s. The haziness will gradually improve as lingering smoke in the atmosphere moves eastward. Rain chances remain limited through Friday, but increase significantly this weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 96° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Don will linger over the open waters of the North Central Atlantic for the days ahead. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

