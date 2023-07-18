Wiregrass Gives Back
Historic Dupree School to be restored

Colorized photo of a class that attended Historic Dupree School.(Friends of Dupree School)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Located on what many locals call “America’s Crossroads” is a small building that has stood the test of time.

The Historic Dupree School was built in 1904, making it over one hundred years old.

In the late 1870s, there was a log cabin schoolhouse where the Historic Dupree School stands today. The teacher at that school, Rosa Hamrick, sold the land to her cousin, Simon Harper.

“He bought forty acres in 1904, and Hamrick specified on the deed that this one acre must always have a schoolhouse,” Steve Smith, the Chairman of the Historic Dupree School Board, said.

The house of the Harper is still standing and is visible from the school windows. The school educated farm children from ages 1st through 6th grade.

In 1937, during the Great Depression, the Public Works Association added the rest of the schoolhouse. Electricity and plumbing were added in 1952.

“There was no electricity back then,” Jean Smith, a former student of Dupree, recalled. “Rather than an inside bathroom, we had an outside or what they called back then an “outhouse.”

We had to ask for permission to go use the outhouse all alone.”

Now, in the present day, the building is historical in the state of Alabama. The Friends of Dupree School have applied for it to be recognized federally.

This building was not just a place for learning. It was a center for the community and the arts.

“In the late 1960s, 1970s, some of the finest Bluegrass music and musicians in the state of Alabama began to perform here,” Steve Smith said. “And they recognized this school, many called it ‘The Sacred Hall of Bluegrass Music.”

The school is home to music once again since the building recently had live music at its “4th Fest” Independence Day celebration.

The building will be restored, and it will be updated to fit the needs of today’s community just like it did over one hundred years ago.

