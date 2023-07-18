GoFundMe page helping family who lost everything when lightning struck home

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A GoFundMe page is assisting the young family who lost their home and everything they owned to a lightning-caused fire only a few minutes after completing their move-in.

“They had just finished unloading the last load (of their belongings) approximately 30 minutes before Mother Nature destroyed what they had worked so hard for,” said their relatives who created the page.

Brian Tyson, his wife Ann-Michele, and their five and two-year-old daughters helplessly watched as flames engulfed their newly constructed home in the Slocomb, Alabama, area on Saturday.

“It is heartbreaking,” said their aunt, Kathy Straughn.

She said while the home was insured, it could take a while for the Tysons to receive their settlement, and until then, they were left only with the clothes they had on.

“They lost everything,” Straughn told News4.

Click here for the Go Fund Me page.

