Glasgow pleads guilty to police officer confrontation charges but essentially received no punishment. Here’s why.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan pastor praised for promoting felon voting rights pleaded guilty on Monday to his remaining criminal charges, but essentially received no time for his confrontation with a police officer.

Reverend Kenneth Glasgow admitted to one drug charge, and prosecutors reduced a felony assault count to disorderly conduct.

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland sentenced him to 30 months, the same punishment a federal judge doled out this month. Glasgow will serve the sentences simultaneously.

A Dothan police officer claimed Glasgow attempted to swallow cocaine and then bit the officer as he removed the drug from Glasgow’s mouth.

His attorney, Derek Yarbrough, insinuated during a pretrial hearing that the officer unfairly targeted Glasgow, who had criticized police regarding racial diversity issues and was on bond for a Capital Murder charge for which grand jurors cleared him.

Glasgow, brother to television commentator Al Sharpton, is a lightning rod for controversy.

Despite his history, including a 14-year armed robbery sentence in Florida, he has been lauded for promoting felon voting rights and his outreach programs, including The Ordinary People’s Society.

He will report to federal prison on August 17 to begin serving both sentences.

