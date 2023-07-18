Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former state Rep. Will Dismukes was sentenced Monday and will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Brooke Reid sentenced Dismukes to 22 years, but spilt that to five years in community corrections. After that, the remaining 15 years will be suspended, and he’ll spend two years on probation. That means he got no prison time.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said he respects Reid’s decision, but believes Dismukes should have received jail time because “this was the first time in history that a Montgomery jury found an aggravator in a theft case.” He had been seeking prison time for the former lawmaker following the conviction.

“This was a crime that deserved prison time. Mr. Dismukes abused his position to repeatedly steal thousands of dollars and enrich himself at the expense of others. He betrayed his employer’s, customers’, and the public’s trust,” Bailey said in a statement.

Dismukes’ defense attorneys said they are satisfied with the sentence.

“Most people charged with theft of property first, usually when they have no priors don’t serve any real jail time. And so in this case, state of Alabama was seeking prison time for him. We’re happy that Judge Reid’s sentencing was consistent with what we typically see for this kind of charge.” said Alex Sallas, an associate attorney with Vickers & White. Law Firm

A jury convicted Dismukes in April of stealing $32,000 from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Montgomery and $4,800 from Prattville City Hall through his former employer. The theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, before Dismukes ran for public office. An investigation was launched after a complaint was filed in May 2020.

“It’s not a good message. Obviously, when people steal this kind of money and then don’t admit their responsibility for it and try to hide it and cause a company to almost go out of business. And you’ve got to keep in mind too that he was doing this the whole time that his boss was going through cancer treatments. That’s an egregious part of this that a lot of people don’t know,” Bailey said.

Dismukes maintains his innocence and said he plans to appeal his conviction.

He represented District 88 as a Republican in the Alabama House from 2018-2022.

